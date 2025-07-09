TNB assures July meter readings unaffected by app glitch

PETALING JAYA: Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) has recently assured consumers registered with the national electricity board that the graph display in the myTNB application has been fixed and can now be viewed as usual.

This announcement, posted on X today, follows numerous complaints on social media regarding unusually high kilowatt-hour (kWh) readings for the month of July in the application.

“The daily and monthly usage graph displays are now fully functional. We will continue to monitor system performance to ensure a smooth user experience.

“We would like to once again assure customers that this issue did not affect the actual meter readings or the final bill for July,” TNB said in a statement.

The earlier glitch was caused by an error that resulted in inaccurate information being shown on this month’s kWh usage graph.

Consequently, the graph was temporarily unavailable for viewing.

TNB reiterated that the readings for July were unaffected and that customers can refer to their final bill after the billing period.