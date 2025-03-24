TNG donates RM20,000 to support education for underprivileged youth

KUALA LUMPUR: Touch ’n Go (TNG) has contributed RM20,000 to Persatuan Tuisyen Anak Malaysia (Pertama) to support the association’s efforts in providing educational assistance to underprivileged youth.

The mock cheque was presented by TNG chairman Tan Sri Mohd Nasir Ahmad to Pertama chairman Mohd Zaif Zulkafli at a ceremony held at Holiday Inn, Bangsar.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and WWF Malaysia chief executive officer Tan Sri Wahid Omar.

Pertama is a community-based education programme dedicated to helping students in need of academic support.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Fahmi expressed his gratitude to TNG for its contribution towards aiding disadvantaged youth in the country.

“Thank you, TNG, for this generous contribution, which will enable Pertama to continue supporting underprivileged children, particularly from the B40 community,” he said.

In addition, Fahmi, in his capacity as Lembah Pantai MP, announced an allocation of RM20,000 to WWF-Malaysia to organise programmes within his constituency.

“We hope to hold initiatives, especially for children living in PPR flats and surrounding areas in Lembah Pantai,” he added.