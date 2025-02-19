SHAH ALAM: Tourism Selangor today signed an agreement to collaborate with four leading companies to further enhance the Visit Selangor Year 2025 (TMS2025) campaign.

Sony Malaysia, Batik Air, GL Play by Gamuda Land, and Alpha IVF and Women signed the agreement at the Selangor State Secretariat Building lobby.

In a Facebook post, Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari stated that the partnership aligns with the state government’s commitment to positioning Selangor as a premier tourism destination locally and in the region.

He added that the collaboration is expected to positively impact the TMS2025 campaign, helping to achieve its target of eight million tourist arrivals.

“Insya-Allah, this initiative will benefit the state’s economy and create more opportunities for the local community. Let’s visit Selangor,” he said.

The state government also estimates that the influx of tourists during the campaign will generate economic transactions worth RM11.7 billion.