KUALA LUMPUR: The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) will begin closed-door proceedings regarding the increase in health insurance premiums, private hospital charges, and its impact on public health on February 24 (Monday).

The report will be presented during the June Dewan Rakyat session.

PAC vice-chairman Teresa Kok said that 10 proceedings have been scheduled on the issue, involving the Ministry of Finance (MoF), the Ministry of Health (MoH), and Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM).

“The committee will call all relevant stakeholders in the health insurance industry, private hospitals, MoF, MoH, BNM, non-governmental organisations, and academics,” she said.

Kok made this statement during a press conference after the PAC public hearing session on rising health insurance premiums, private hospital charges, and their impact on public health at Parliament today.

This is the second PAC public hearing session, with a total attendance of 550 people.

The first session was held in Penang on February 14. This brings the total attendance for both sessions to 730 people.