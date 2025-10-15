Tourists from China identified for harassing turtles at Pulau Redang

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu Fisheries Department has identified a group of tourists seen harassing and choking turtles during a snorkeling activity at Pulau Redang.

Department director Pang Nyukang said investigations revealed the tourists were from China and had stayed at a resort on the island.

However, they had used a boat hired from outside the resort for the snorkeling trip and returned to their country on October 10.

The department received reports on October 9 after the video circulated on Chinese social media app Rednote.

“We successfully identified the individuals by analysing the video and matching the resort from the jackets worn at the time,“ Pang told Bernama.

Discussions with the resort owner confirmed no official trip to the marine park occurred at that time.

The department is now tracking the hired boat that brought the tourists for further action.

The viral 27-second video showed tourists holding and harassing turtles believed to be at Pulau Redang.

Pang reminded all tourists not to disturb or harass turtles, as such actions are punishable under Section 27 of the Fisheries Act 1985.

He said the department has conducted eight engagement sessions this year with island communities, tour boat operators, resort owners, and scuba diving operators.

These sessions provide guidance on rules and regulations regarding marine life protection.

All 13 marine parks in Terengganu will be closed from November 1 to February 28, 2026, due to the Northeast Monsoon season. – Bernama