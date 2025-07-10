Trader fined RM500 for negligence leading to friend’s death

KUALA LUMPUR: A trader was fined RM500 by the Ampang Magistrate’s Court for negligence after failing to take his injured friend to the hospital, leading to the victim’s death.

Oon Tien Yue, 37, pleaded guilty to the charge under Section 336 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of three months’ jail, a RM500 fine, or both.

The incident occurred between June 20 and June 22 at a house in Pandan Perdana, Ampang.

The victim, e-hailing driver Law Mun How, 37, had been severely injured and was left unattended in Oon’s living room.

Investigations revealed that Law had been sleeping in a car outside Oon’s house for a week before being brought inside but was never taken for medical treatment.

Deputy Public Prosecutor M. Ramanathan Alias Ashwin prosecuted the case, while Oon was unrepresented.

Magistrate Amalina Basirah Md Top imposed the maximum fine, which Oon paid immediately. – Bernama