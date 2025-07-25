Traffic diversions in KL city centre tomorrow due to rally

KUALA LUMPUR: Several major roads in the city centre will face traffic diversions tomorrow due to a rally at Dataran Merdeka. Acting Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Mohamed Usuf Jan Mohamad confirmed the diversions will affect key routes, including Jalan Maharajalela, Jalan Kinabalu, and Bulatan Dato’ Onn.

The rally will involve gatherings at five locations before participants converge at Dataran Merdeka. These include the National Mosque, Pasar Seni, Sultan Abdul Samad Mosque, Kampung Baru Mosque, and SOGO Complex.

Mohamed Usuf stated that diversions will be adjusted based on real-time traffic conditions to ensure safety and smooth flow. He advised the public to plan their journeys early and consider using public transport to minimise congestion.

“Among the routes likely to be affected by the diversions include Jalan Maharajalela (exit to Jalan Syed Putra), Jalan Kinabalu (Public Bank U-turn), Bulatan Sultan Mohamad, Jalan Kinabalu (exit to Bukit Aman Tunnel and Bulatan Dato’ Onn) as well as the left and right sides above Bulatan Dato’ Onn,“ he said.

Additional affected routes include Jalan Parlimen to Bulatan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Sultan Salahuddin to Bulatan Dato’ Onn, Jalan Kuching (exit to Jalan Sultan Ismail), and Jalan Kinabalu from Bulatan Segambut and National Mosque to Bulatan Dato’ Onn.

For updates, the public can contact the Kuala Lumpur Police Hotline at 03-2115 9999 or the Jalan Tun H.S Lee Traffic Police Station at 03-2071 9999. - Bernama