KUALA LUMPUR: Traffic flow on several major highways in the country is reported to be slow towards the Klang Valley as people begin returning to the capital after the long Chinese New Year holiday.

A Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM) spokesman said the number of vehicles has increased compared to normal days on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) and the Kuala Lumpur-Karak Expressway (KLK), but as of 3.30 pm today, traffic remains under control.

In the northern region, traffic is reported to be slow from Bertam to Sungai Dua, Permatang Pauh to Perai, Meru Tunnel to Ipoh, and Gopeng to Bidor.

“Although traffic is moving slowly, it remains manageable, aided by favourable weather conditions on the main highways involved,“ he told Bernama.

The spokesman added that several crashes have occurred but not caused congestion for road users.

“One of the crashes occurred at KM359.7 of the PLUS highway heading south from Sungkai to Slim River, but traffic is still under control,“ he said.

Motorists can obtain the latest traffic updates via the PLUSLine toll-free number 1-800-88-0000 and X (@plustrafik), or through LLM’s hotline 1-800-88-7752 and X (@llmtrafik).