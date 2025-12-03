WE all have our dream car, but if our salary is limited or we have many commitments, it’s best to live within our means.

However, the temptation of a flashy vehicle can be hard to resist—something one man recently demonstrated when he set his sights on a 2021 Mercedes GLA despite earning only RM5,400.

Car salesman @recondmalaya_ took to Threads to share a screenshot of his conversation with a potential buyer.

In the exchange, the customer inquired about a 2021 Mercedes GLA, prompting @recondmalaya_ to ask whether his RM5,400 salary was his full income and whether he had a higher-earning guarantor.

The man then asked if his wife could act as his guarantor. When @recondmalaya_ requested her salary details, the man dismissed the question and said he’d find another salesperson instead.

