  1. Viral
  2.  Going Viral

Man earning just RM5.4k wants to buy a Mercedes GLA, salesman shares

Going Viral
Pix for visual purposes. Image by senivpetro on FreepikPix for visual purposes. Image by senivpetro on Freepik

WE all have our dream car, but if our salary is limited or we have many commitments, it’s best to live within our means.

However, the temptation of a flashy vehicle can be hard to resist—something one man recently demonstrated when he set his sights on a 2021 Mercedes GLA despite earning only RM5,400.

Car salesman @recondmalaya_ took to Threads to share a screenshot of his conversation with a potential buyer.

In the exchange, the customer inquired about a 2021 Mercedes GLA, prompting @recondmalaya_ to ask whether his RM5,400 salary was his full income and whether he had a higher-earning guarantor.

The man then asked if his wife could act as his guarantor. When @recondmalaya_ requested her salary details, the man dismissed the question and said he’d find another salesperson instead.

ALSO READ: Salesman shares how Malaysian man earning RM3,000 wishes to buy a RM300,000 Mercedes

$!Credit: @recondmalaya_/Threads
Credit: @recondmalaya_/Threads

In his post, @recondmalaya_ pointed out that the body price alone of the Mercedes GLA is RM260,000. He also offered some advice for both buyers and sales advisors:

“As a sales advisor, you shouldn’t just push for sales blindly. And as a customer, don’t let your desires get the best of you.

Your income is only RM5.4k, but you’re asking for a 2021 Mercedes GLA? Do you even know how much that costs? Just the body price alone is RM260k+!

Maybe if you started with an income of RM1,800 and suddenly jumped to RM5,400, it might feel like you can afford anything. But if someone like this meets a sales advisor who only cares about closing a deal, they’d be overjoyed!”

READ MORE: M’sian engineer earning RM3.5k regrets purchasing Honda

The post has since gone viral on Threads with netizens surprised by the man’s inquiry despite earning only RM5,400.

“Earning RM5,400 but wanting a GLA? And already married? With an installment of RM2,300 to RM2,500 that leaves only RM2,000—what can you even do with that? How are you supposed to support a family?” commented @nicholaslmc.

“Earning RM5,000, and I’m still thinking twice about getting an Alza because I’m afraid I can’t afford it. And here they are wanting a Mercedes?” questioned @mirulfariq.