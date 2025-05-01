PETALING JAYA: A trailer crashed into three vehicles on Jalan Yong Peng-Kluang at KM77.5, resulting in a man sustaining a serious injury.

According to a statement by the Kluang district police, the collision took place on Saturday (Jan 4) at 2pm.

Police investigations found that the driver of the Scania trailer heading to Kluang from Simpang Renggam lost control and entered the opposite lane.

As a result, the trailer collided into three vehicles, namely, one Proton Saga car, one Perodua Bezza car and a Mitsubishi Triton four-wheel drive.

“The driver of the Perodua Bezza, a 26-year-old local man, sustained a severe injury on his right leg.

“Meanwhile, the front passenger, which is his 24-year-old fiancee, was injured on both legs and hands as well as her face,” the statement read.

The engaged couple were then rushed to the Enche Besar Hajjah Khalson Hospital in Kluang for further treatment.

On the other hand, the Proton Saga driver, a 39-year-old local man and the Mitsubishi Triton driver, a 26-year-old man, only sustained minor injuries.

The 33-year-old trailer driver who emerged unscathed from the crash tested negative for drugs after taking a urine screening test at the Kluang district police headquarters (IPD).

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.