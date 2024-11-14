Trailer firm faces suspension after fatal accident in Bukit Mertajam - Loke

PUTRAJAYA: The operating licence of the trailer company involved in the fatal accident in Bukit Mertajam, Penang, will be suspended if it fails the audit or is found non-compliant with safety regulations, Transport Minister Anthony Loke said.

He said he had directed the Malaysian Institute of Road Safety Research (MIROS) to conduct an immediate and thorough investigation to determine the cause of the incident.

“This is a tragic and regrettable event that should never have occurred. Action must be taken.

“The Land Public Transport Agency (APAD), together with the Road Transport Department (JPJ), will conduct an audit of the company. If they fail or are found non-compliant with safety measures, their licence will be suspended,” he told a press conference after the closing of the Maritime Economics Workshop organised by the Malaysian Maritime Institute (MIMA) here today.

The accident, which took place yesterday on Jalan Bukit Tengah, claimed the life of a 21-year-old woman and left a 25-year-old man seriously injured after a container fell from a trailer, crushing two cars in a five-vehicle collision.

Loke added that the Transport Ministry is committed to a comprehensive investigation, seeking to determine if the cause stemmed from technical issues, a defective container, or negligence in securing it.

Meanwhile, expressing disappointment over the driver’s insensitive conduct, Loke said, this morning, the man appeared in court and made a ‘V’ sign to the media, showing no sympathy toward the victim’s family, who are still mourning.

The driver, a 51-year-old local, has been remanded for four days to aid investigations under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.