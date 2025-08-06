KUALA LUMPUR: Transport Minister Anthony Loke shared his recent experience of a delayed flight from Johor Bahru to Kuala Lumpur that was diverted to Penang due to adverse weather, turning a 50-minute journey into nearly four hours.

In a Facebook post, Loke commended the professionalism and dedication of the flight crew throughout the incident.

He said he had boarded AirAsia flight AK6047 at Senai International Airport at 10.45 pm last night after attending a DAP Johor fundraiser dinner in Johor Bahru.

The flight proceeded normally until the descent phase, when the aircraft encountered heavy clouds and thunderstorms. However, as it approached the runway, strong crosswinds and gusty storms forced the pilot to abort landing and circle the airspace around Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

“What was supposed to be a 50-minute flight took almost four hours! Unexpected weather is one of the biggest challenges in airline operations. I was later informed that at least five AirAsia flights were diverted, and probably many other flights too.

“Captain Teng Huah Jer later made the decision to divert the flight to Penang for refuelling before the weather improved for a safe landing in KLIA,” he said.

Loke praised the pilot’s calm and clear communication, noting that regular updates played a crucial role in keeping passengers informed and calm.

“I also wish to commend the entire crew for tirelessly supporting passengers in need. Throughout the entire episode, the crew remained composed, compassionate and professional, assisting passengers with care and empathy,” he said.

Despite the extended hours, the crew maintained their professionalism and even apologised personally to every passenger for the inconvenience, he added.

Loke also thanked Captain Jer, First Officer Bryan Alexander Yin Kian Yam, senior cabin crew Muhammad Asyraf Muhammad Nasrullah and cabin crew members Mandasari Nikita Florensia, Bagus Setyadi Nugroho and Norjuniza Muhammad for their efforts.

He also acknowledged the ground handlers, air traffic controllers and support teams at Senai, Penang and KLIA for their swift and coordinated responses that ensured the safe completion of the journey.

“We landed safely at KLIA at 2.40am, almost four hours after the plane took off from Senai! As a sign of moral support and appreciation to the crew, I waited for all passengers to disembark before leaving the aircraft,” he said.