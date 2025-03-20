PETALING JAYA: In a spirited effort to support education for Malaysia’s marginalised communities, the Educational, Welfare, and Research Foundation (EWRF) hosted its annual Charity Treasure Hunt last Sunday, blending adventure with a mission to uplift underprivileged children.

Building on the success of last year’s event, which raised an impressive, RM100,000, this year’s edition took participants on a journey from Petaling Jaya to the historic city of Melaka, turning miles traveled into meaningful impact.

“This was more than just a game,” said EWRF President Muthamil Chelvan Arumugam.

“Every clue solved and every step taken contributed to education and welfare programmes that transform lives. We weren’t just chasing prizes—we were shaping futures.”

The funds raised will directly support EWRF’s initiatives, including academic support for struggling students, psycho-social counseling, welfare aid, and medical assistance, all aimed at narrowing the equity gap for Malaysia’s B40 low-income communities.

Beyond the hunt, the event also carried a message of compassion. Led by event chairman Sylverster Dhas, an EWRF team visited a children’s home in Melaka, delivering gifts to those in need.

With nearly 40 cars and 160 participants, the event concluded with a dinner, a quiz show, and cash prizes of up to RM3,000 for the winners—marking a celebration not just of competition, but of community spirit.

Founded in 1979, EWRF has been at the forefront of education and welfare advocacy, striving to bridge Malaysia’s social and economic disparities through empowerment and opportunity.