KUALA LUMPUR: TH Travel & Services Sdn Bhd (TH Travel) has denied it’s connection with a fake programme known as “Program Haji Infaq Masyarakat” which allegedly offers TH Travel-managed hajj packages priced at RM123,990 with an initial payment of as little as RM10,000.

TH Travel, in a statement, said the company has never appointed any individual, external company or business entity to promote, manage or receive payment on behalf of TH Travel for any hajj or umrah packages.

The statement said that as a hajj and umrah travel agency registered and fully regulated by the Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), all payments related to registration and deposits for hajj packages operated by TH Travel can only be made through TH’s official account.

“TH Travel does not offer subsidised or externally sponsored packages that require pilgrims to pay into unofficial or individual accounts.

“TH Travel is not involved in any form of fundraising through cleaning companies, cake businesses or third party intermediaries,” the statement said.

TH Travel takes seriously the misuse of the company’s name and reputation to deceive Muslims intending to perform the Hajj pilgrimage.

“We understand that a police report has been lodged and an investigation is underway by the authorities and TH Travel is prepared to provide full cooperation to the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) in handling this case,” the statement said.