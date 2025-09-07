Triplets join PLKN to pursue military dreams after failed armed forces applications

PEKAN: Identical triplets Muhammad Nuriman, Muhammad Nuramin, and Muhammad Nurnaim have enrolled in the National Service Training Programme after four unsuccessful attempts to join the Malaysian armed forces.

The 20-year-old brothers from Putrajaya view their participation in the PLKN 3.0 Series 3/2025 programme as a crucial stepping stone toward achieving their military aspirations.

Muhammad Nuriman revealed that their passion for uniformed services began in childhood and recently led them to complete the Volunteer Young Soldier Basic Course under the Territorial Army in July.

Their mother registered them for PLKN at the MADANI Rakyat event in Terengganu because she recognised their strong interest in military careers.

The triplets remain undeterred by their previous rejections and believe PLKN will provide them with valuable military fundamentals and discipline training.

Muhammad Nurnaim expressed hope that the programme would strengthen their drilling and shooting skills while allowing them to connect with participants from diverse backgrounds.

Their parents, civil servants Mohd Irwan Ismail and Yusnizah Mohd Yusof, accompanied them to the 505th Territorial Army Regiment Camp for registration.

Yusnizah noted that several family members have served in the armed forces and believes PLKN will benefit her children by instilling valuable discipline.

National Service Training Department deputy director of training Colonel Samad Igom reported that 477 individuals applied for deferment from this PLKN series due to health issues and educational commitments.

He confirmed that applicants are permitted two deferment opportunities provided they submit valid reasons for their requests.

By noon on registration day, 279 male trainees had successfully registered at Camp 505 with additional participants from Sabah and Sarawak expected to arrive later that afternoon. – Bernama