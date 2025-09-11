Perak’s five high-impact projects under 13MP to reshape state economy

IPOH: Five high-impact projects identified for Perak under the 13th Malaysia Plan are strategic initiatives set to reshape the state’s economy beyond mere physical developments.

Perak Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad stated these projects would strengthen investment, create jobs, advance human capital, and accelerate infrastructure development.

He emphasised that the federal government’s commitment reflects alignment between the Malaysia Madani vision and the Perak Sejahtera 2030 development agenda.

The Kerian Integrated Green Industrial Park focuses on renewable energy and low-carbon industries in the northern region.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim highlighted these mega projects when tabling the 13th Malaysia Plan on 30 July.

They include the Automotive High-Tech Valley in Tanjong Malim and the Lumut Maritime Industrial City.

Other key initiatives are the Perak Halal Industrial Park and the development of rare earth elements.

Saarani noted that these projects position Perak as one of the country’s prime investment destinations.

Federal government support under the plan boosts investor confidence through policy assurance and political continuity.

Billions of ringgit in investments will reinforce market confidence in Perak as a stable and competitive state.

The projects are expected to create tens of thousands of direct and indirect jobs alongside major industrial infrastructure.

Developments will include ports, gas terminals, industrial parks, and research and development centres.

Smart cities integrated with green technology and modern public facilities will improve the quality of life for residents.

This initiative promises not only industrial growth but also better living standards and a more sustainable environment. – Bernama