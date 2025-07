Tuanku Muhriz receives RM6.7m in zakat from corporates

SEREMBAN: The Yang Dipertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, today received RM6,714,304.20 in business zakat (tithe) from four corporate entities at Istana Hinggap here on behalf of the Negeri Sembilan Islamic Religious Council (MAINS).

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun and State Secretary Datuk Mohd Zafir Ibrahim.

The zakat presentation began with Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH), represented by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, handing over a contribution amounting to RM4,242,779.20.

Maybank Islamic Berhad, represented by its Syariah advisor Muhammad Ali Jinnah Ahmad, presented zakat worth RM1,100,000, while Bank Rakyat, represented by board member Tunku Datuk Ahmad Burhanuddin Tunku Adnan, contributed RM871,525.

Sime Darby Property (Nilai) Sdn Bhd, represented by Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Datuk Seri Azmir Merican, presented zakat amounting to RM500,000.

Tuanku Muhriz later handed over the contributions to MAINS chairman Datuk Seri Dr Abdul Aziz Sheikh Abdul Kadir. - Bernama