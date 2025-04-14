Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia’s 5th Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi died today at the age of 85.

The news about the passing of the statesman at the National Heart Institute (IJN) was confirmed by his son in law, Khairy Jamaluddin, through a social media post.

“May Allah bless his soul and place him among the righteous. Al-Fatihah,” he posted.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Abdullah helmed the country’s premiership from Oct 31, 2003, until April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

Meanwhile, IJN, in a statement, said Abdullah was admitted yesterday morning after experiencing breathing difficulties.

It said that Abdullah was immediately placed under intensive care at the Coronary Care Unit (CCU), where he was closely monitored by its dedicated team of cardiac specialists, but despite all medical efforts, he passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones.

According to IJN chief executive officer Prof Datuk Seri Dr Mohamed Ezani Md Taib, the entire IJN family is united in grief as they mourn the loss of Abdullah.

“Caring for him in his final hours was both a privilege and an honour. His humility and grace touched many of our staff, and we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones.

“May he rest in eternal peace, Al-Fatihah,” he was quoted as saying in the statement.

Abdullah’s attending Consultant Cardiologist and Head of IJN Cardiology Department Datuk Dr Azmee Ghazi said the former prime minister carried himself with quiet strength and dignity.

“Even in his final moments, he remained calm and kind. It was truly an honour for our team to be by his side,” he said.

According to the statement, IJN respectfully extends its deepest sympathies to the family of Abdullah and kindly requests that their privacy be respected during this time of mourning.

It said the family and the Government of Malaysia will share funeral arrangements and official announcements in due course.