Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi laid to rest at Heroes’ Mausoleum

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Prime Minister Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi was laid to rest with full state funeral honours at the Heroes’ Mausoleum near Masjid Negara (National Mosque) at 2.30 pm today.

Earlier, the funeral prayer for the nation’s 5th Prime Minister was held at the mosque, led by the Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni.

Apart from Tun Abdullah’s wife, Tun Jeanne Abdullah, son Tan Sri Kamaluddin, daughter Nori and son-in-law Khairy Jamaluddin, the state funeral for the statesman was also attended by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the two Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Earlier, Tun Abdullah’s remains were brought to Masjid Negara for the lying-in-state to enable members of the public to pay their last respects.

Tun Abdullah breathed his last at the National Heart Institute at 7.10 pm yesterday at the age of 85.

Born on Nov 26, 1939, in Bayan Lepas, Penang, Tun Abdullah helmed the country’s premiership from Oct 31, 2003, until April 3, 2009, following the resignation of Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

