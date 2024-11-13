Tun Daim Zainuddin laid to rest

KUALA LUMPUR: Former finance minister Tun Daim Zainuddin was laid to rest at the Bukit Kiara Muslim Cemetery 1 at 6.07 pm today.

The hearse carrying his remains arrived at the burial site at 5.16 pm.

Approximately 200 family members and friends were present for the burial, which took place under overcast skies following the rain.

Daim, 86, died at 8.21 am today while receiving treatment at Assunta Hospital in Petaling Jaya.

His remains were brought to his residence in Persiaran Bukit Tunku at 11.30 am, before being taken to the Federal Territory Mosque in Jalan Duta, where the funeral prayer was performed led by the mosque’s grand imam Jamal Abdul Halim.

Among the prominent figures who paid their last respects at Daim’s residence were former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, former Senate president Tan Sri Dr Rais Yatim, Opposition leader Datuk Seri Hamzah Zainudin and Muar Member of Parliament Syed Saddiq Syed Abdul Rahman.

Daim, whose full name is Che Abdul Daim Zainuddin, served as Finance Minister twice. His first term was from 1984 to 1991 under Dr Mahathir’s administration, where he played a key role in managing Malaysia’s economy and implementing structural adjustments.

He returned to the role of Finance Minister for a second term from 1999 to 2001, once again under Dr Mahathir, to tackle the economic challenges resulting from the Asian financial crisis.

Born on April 29, 1938, in Kedah, Daim served as a Member of Parliament for five terms between 1982 and 2004.