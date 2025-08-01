Turkish yacht capsizes off Malaysia during voyage to Turkiye

KUALA TERENGGANU: The Turkish nationals aboard the yacht Daisy, which capsized during a storm off Pulau Yu on Tuesday, were on a cross-continental journey from Malaysia to Turkiye.

Kuala Terengganu district police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor confirmed that the yacht’s captain, Ahmed Volkan Ata, and crew member Eser Demirkol remain missing. A third crew member, Ates Demiroren, was rescued.

“Before the incident, Ahmed Volkan Ata sailed the Daisy from Port Jackson Bay, Sydney, Australia, docking at Kuantan Port, Pahang, as a meeting point. The other two crew members joined from Krabi, Thailand, and Singapore before departing Kuantan,” Azli said in a statement.

The yacht began its voyage on July 28 at 5 pm, intending to reach Pattani Port, Thailand, as its first checkpoint. However, it encountered a severe storm near Pulau Yu at 2.30 pm on Tuesday, leading to the capsizing. Only Ates Demiroren survived.

“The rescued victim is currently weak and receiving treatment at Sultanah Nur Zahirah Hospital. The Marine Department, Malaysia Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA), and Turkiye Embassy have been notified for further action,” Azli added.

Terengganu MMEA director Capt (M) Hamiludin Che Awang stated that search and rescue operations commenced at 3 pm, with a patrol boat deployed to locate the missing crew.

“All matters involving the Turkish nationals will be handled by the Turkiye Embassy. The rescued victim will return home once his condition stabilizes,” Azli concluded. - Bernama