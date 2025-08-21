Turkiye, ASEAN countries taking part in Pahang Heritage Festival

KUANTAN: Turkey, along with several ASEAN countries such as Laos, Indonesia and Singapore, will take part in the 2025 Pahang Heritage Festival, scheduled from Sept 1 to 7 at the Tunku Azizah Royal Craft Village, Pulau Keladi, Pekan.

According to a statement issued by the Sultanate of Pahang today, the participation of these countries reflects strong support for the Royal Pahang Weaving Foundation in its efforts to uphold and showcase Malaysia’s heritage crafts on the international stage.

“The inaugural Pahang Heritage Festival 2025 will feature workshops on heritage crafts and cuisine, not only from Pahang but also from across the country, including Sarawak,” it said.

It also stated that the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, has consented to attend the opening ceremony at 8.30 pm on Aug 31 at the Maritime Museum, Pulau Beram, Pekan.

The ceremony will also be graced by the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang, Tunku Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah, the Sultanah of Terengganu, Sultanah Nurzahirah, the Tengku Permaisuri of Selangor, Tengku Permaisuri Norashikin and the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah.

Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Abang Openg is also scheduled to be present.

According to the Sultanate of Pahang, the Tunku Azizah Heritage Foundation will also be launched the same night.

The same night, there will be the presentation of the Tunku Azizah Prize for the Royal Pahang Weaving Competition, as well as the “Lukisan Jiwa” exhibition by renowned singer Datuk M.Nasir.

Throughout the seven days of the event, various interesting activities await visitors, including block batik craft workshops, painting, clay art, linut, eco-printing, tie-dye, wood carving, creative sewing, mengkuang weaving, rattan weaving, telepuk art, gerus, kelingkam, ceramics, silk thread weaving from Laos, embroidery, natural dyeing, pineapple fibre weaving and kenaf craftwork.

According to the statement, the Tengku Ampuan of Pahang will also host a demonstration of traditional Pahang aristocratic cuisine and organise a cooking competition among school students.

The Pahang Heritage Festival will also highlight the state’s cultural richness through a series of exhibitions, including the Gastronomy and Culinary Heritage of the East Coast, a tiffin exhibition, a painting exhibition and an “Orang Kita” art and craft exhibition, which include carving statues of the Jahut tribe, weaving sashes of the Semelai tribe, as well as weaved mats and baskets.

There will also be performances on the Pahang Dikir, Pahang Silat Drums, traditional music from Usari Pinang Dara and Sarawak cultural performances.

In addition, there will also be information booths from banking institutions and sales of food and beverages by vendors.

The Pahang Heritage Festival 2025 will conclude with the closing ceremony to be held on Sept 7 at the Pahang Contemporary Art Museum, Kuantan, at 8 pm. - Bernama