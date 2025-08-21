MSMEs continue receiving LPG subsidy benefits, government confirms

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has maintained liquefied petroleum gas subsidies for all micro, small, and medium enterprises without implementing targeted restrictions.

Deputy Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Dr Fuziah Salleh emphasised that MSMEs, particularly in the food sector, should utilise these benefits without raising product prices.

“For now, the government will ensure that LPG subsidy benefits households as well as micro and medium traders, especially in the food and beverage sector,” she stated during the Dewan Rakyat question-and-answer session.

She responded to Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli’s query regarding measures to prevent subsidy leakage and support MSMEs during LPG subsidy rationalisation efforts.

Fuziah revealed that authorities detected 489 cases of LPG subsidy abuse with seizures totalling 3.1 million ringgit from 2024 until August 18 this year.

The Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Ministry launched ‘Operasi Gas Memasak’ from May 1 to October 31 to curb subsidy misuse by ineligible commercial and large-scale businesses.

“Among the targeted abuses is decanting, the illegal transfer of LPG from subsidised cylinders to industrial or commercial cylinders,” she explained.

KPDN will implement digital technology to enhance monitoring and enforcement of subsidised LPG distribution, storage, and market usage. – Bernama