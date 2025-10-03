Turkiye help sought to secure release of M’sian activists

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia is working with Turkiye to secure the release of 23 Malaysian activists detained by Israeli forces, with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirming that plans are under way to bring them home via Istanbul.

Anwar said he had spoken with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and National Security Adviser Dr Ibrahim Kalin who assured him that Ankara would use its channels with Israel to push for the Malaysians’ release.

“I have requested President Erdogan’s assistance, if possible, to take our citizens from wherever they are held in Israel to Istanbul.

“From there, God willing, we will bring them home,” he said after performing Friday prayers at Masjid Al-Khadijah, Pantai Dalam.

He said he has also engaged with the Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Mohammed Abdul Rahman Al Thani, as well as United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US Special Envoy to the Middle East Steve Witkoff to coordinate negotiations.

Anwar said Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan and Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail have been tasked with handling matters abroad and domestically.

“Our citizens are safe although they are being cruelly detained by the Israeli regime. The way forward is to explore every possible avenue to secure their release. That is my main duty – to bring them home.”

He said Malaysia must depend on international partners with influence over Israel.

“This is the wisdom of diplomacy. We use every available channel, and if it succeeds I will express gratitude to all involved.”

In a statement earlier, Sumud Nusantara Command Centre director-general Datuk Dr Sani Araby Abdul Alim Araby said Anwar had given his full assurance that the government is making every possible effort to secure the release of Malaysian activists who participated in the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) mission.

He said he was contacted by Anwar at 8.10am yesterday to obtain the latest information on the health and safety of all activists and their families.

“As the main patron of the Sumud Nusantara Humanitarian Mission, he enquired about the well-being of the activists’ families and their health condition, and conveyed his regards while giving full assurance,” he said in a statement.

The GSF mission, which involves more than 500 activists from 44 countries including Malaysia, was sailing towards Gaza as a symbol of solidarity and an effort to break the Israeli blockade by delivering essential supplies to Palestinians affected by the ongoing attacks of the Zionist regime.

The flotilla carrying humanitarian aid and medical supplies set sail at the end of August, the largest attempt in years to break the blockade.

Israel has enforced a blockade on Gaza for almost 18 years, recently tightened in March when it shut crossings and blocked food and medicine deliveries, worsening famine conditions.

Since October 2023, Israeli bombings have killed over 66,200 Palestinians.