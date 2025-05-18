PORT DICKSON: The Malaysian Army today honoured two personnel with the “Pisau Tentera Darat” (Army Dagger) award for their bravery in saving civilian lives.

Army Chief General Tan Sri Muhammad Hafizuddeain Jantan presented the award to Staff Sergeant Muhammad Nizam Samsul Anuar, 37, from the Royal Army Service Corps Training Centre at Camp Volturno, Perak, and Special Branch Army personnel Sergeant Severinus Sapitin, 30, from Unit 92 in Sabah, during the Passing Out Parade for Young Male Soldiers Series 202/2024 held here.

Muhammad Nizam and Severinus were respectively promoted to the ranks of Warrant Officer II and Staff Sergeant.

On March 28, Severinus rescued a seven-year-old girl from drowning in Sungai Moroli in Ranau.

“It was raining at the time. I saw a child drowning and jumped in...the current was strong, and the water was swirling. I grabbed the girl and pulled her to the riverbank,” he recalled.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Nizam’s action in administering first aid to a road accident victim stopped severe bleeding during an incident at Simpang Tigas Lahar Yooi, Seberang Perai Utara in Penang, on April 1.

“I was near the scene of the incident and assisted the victim, a motorcyclist who had collided with a car, before the ambulance arrived,” he said, adding that although he was off duty that day, helping the victim was his top priority.

The “Pisau Tentera Darat” award recognises Army personnel who demonstrate courage, professionalism, and compassion for the community, in accordance with the “Tentera Bersama Rakyat” (army with the people) principle.