Two boys drown at flood mitigation site in Shah Alam

SHAH ALAM: Two boys who were found drowned at Jalan Cili Merah, Section 24, here yesterday are believed to have been swimming in a water-filled area at the Klang River Flood Mitigation Project site, according to police.

Shah Alam police chief ACP Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim said, according to witness accounts, the victims, aged nine and 12, had gone to the area to swim before they were found drowned.

“Police were informed of the incident involving the victims at 8.50 pm last night by a member of the public.

“Examination of both victims’ bodies found no signs of struggle or other injuries that could have caused their deaths,“ he said in a statement today.

He said the bodies were sent to Shah Alam Hospital for post-mortem examination.

Mohd Iqbal said the case has been classified as sudden death and urged anyone with information about the incident to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Mohd Fildza Che Ibrahim at 016-9537372.

Yesterday, the two boys were found unconscious at the scene before being pronounced dead. - Bernama