Two burnt to death in car crash and fire in Butterworth

BUTTERWORTH: Two individuals were burnt to death after the car they were in was involved in an accident before skidding and catching fire on Jalan Permatang Baru Sungai Lokan here this morning.

Penang Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Director Mohamad Shoki Hamzah said his department received a call at 7.09 am and dispatched a team of seven personnel along with one vehicle from the Butterworth Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

The fire involved a Proton Saga BLM car with an estimated 80% burn damage, believed to have originated from a road accident.

Two victims were found burnt beyond recognition in the incident, but the identities of both have yet to be established.

Mohamad Shoki said the Post-Operation Team then conducted overhaul work to ensure the area was safe while the victims were confirmed deceased by medical personnel also present at the location.

He informed that the bodies were transported using a police vehicle to Kepala Batas Hospital for a post-mortem and the operation concluded fully at 10.55 am.

The case was subsequently handed over to the JBPM Fire Forensic Investigation Team for further investigation.

The incident had earlier gone viral on social media, showing a car engulfed in flames, believed to have resulted from skidding on the road from Pekan Darat to Sungai Lokan. – Bernama