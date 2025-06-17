KUALA LUMPUR: The Sessions Court here today sentenced four men, including two police corporals, to 12 years in prison and five strokes of the cane for robbing a businessman of RM1.1 million in cash four years ago.

Judge Hamidah Mohamed Deril sentenced suspended Corporals Hasrol Irmey Abu Hasim, 36, and Muhammad Helmi Jamaluddin, 34, together with Amir Moktar, 47, and Mohd Ridhwan Azman, 39, after finding that the defence had failed to raise a reasonable doubt at the close of the case.

“In light of this, the court sentences all four accused to 12 years in prison and five strokes of the cane. The custodial sentence takes effect today,” said Hamidah.

Defence counsel Nur Azimul Azami Mohamad Nor requested a stay of execution pending an appeal against the conviction and sentence, but the judge instructed that a formal application be filed.

The trial began in July 2023, with 35 prosecution witnesses testifying, while all four accused took the stand during the defence stage.

Deputy public prosecutor Mohamad Ikhwan Mohd Nasir appeared for the prosecution, while lawyers Nur Azimul Azami and Lim Yoi Ping represented all the accused.

The four men were accused of robbing a 26-year-old man of RM1.13 million in cash while armed with a firearm at a building car park along Jalan Chan Sow Lin at about 1.30 pm on Dec 14, 2021.

They were charged under Sections 395 and 397 of the Penal Code, which carry a maximum sentence of 20 years imprisonment and caning upon conviction.