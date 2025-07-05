Two criminals killed in police shoot-out at Jitra expressway

JITRA: Two men suspected of involvement in violent crimes were killed in a shoot-out with police at the North-South Expressway entrance ramp earlier today. The incident occurred at 8.05 am after patrolling officers spotted a suspicious four-wheel-drive vehicle.

Kedah police chief Datuk Fisol Salleh stated that the suspects opened fire when ordered to stop, leading to an exchange of gunfire. Both suspects died at the scene. Police recovered two firearms—a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol—along with bullets, a machete, and tools linked to criminal activities.

One suspect, aged 41, had over 40 prior criminal records, while the other remains unidentified. Authorities believe they were part of a larger syndicate active since 2020, involved in drug trafficking, armed robberies, and factory break-ins.

Forensic teams found three bullet casings at the scene. The bodies were sent to Sultanah Bahiyah Hospital for autopsy. The case is being investigated under Section 307 of the Penal Code for attempted murder.

Bukit Aman CID acting director Datuk Fadil Marsus confirmed suspicions that the duo were linked to a major criminal network, possibly connected to a Klang-based gang with over 30 members. Police vow intensified operations against such syndicates.