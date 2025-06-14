Two dead in car-lorry crash on Kuantan-Maran road

KUANTAN: Two people were killed and two others injured in a collision involving a car and a trailer lorry on Jalan Kuantan-Maran highway this afternoon.

The crash, which occurred at Batu 12 around 3:30 pm, is believed to have happened when the lorry, travelling from Johor towards Kuantan, lost control and swerved into oncoming traffic before colliding with a Toyota Vios.

Kuantan police chief, ACP Wan Mohd Zahari Wan Busu said Norihan Mustafa, 57, a passenger in the back seat of the car, died at the scene.

The lorry driver, 24-year-old Jayavarman Murugan, was taken to Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital (HTAA) but later died in the emergency ward.

The car, which was heading towards Maran from Kuantan, was carrying three people. The driver, Mohd Ridzwan Ab Mubin, 59, sustained facial and shoulder injuries, while another passenger escaped with minor injuries.

Both vehicles are being inspected by the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (PUSPAKOM) and the case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987, which covers dangerous driving causing death.

The injured survivors are being treated at HTAA.