LUMUT: More than just a sporting event, the jet ski competition in conjunction with the Perak MADANI Rakyat Programme (PMR) 2025 at Lumut Waterfront also serves as a qualifying platform to select athletes who will represent Malaysia at the 2025 SEA Games in Bangkok later this year.

Set against a strategic coastal location with open sea views, the competition will not only capture the attention of visitors but also enliven the atmosphere of the PMR themed “Pendidikan Tinggi, Pemacu Negara MADANI”.

The organiser of the extreme water sports activity, Norfirdaus Rafie, said the idea to hold the race came after he was invited by the Ministry of Higher Education (MoHE), the lead ministry for Perak PMR 2025, to utilise the Lumut waterfront area to welcome the arrival of Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim this Sunday.

“Initially, we planned to hold a (sea) parade using jet skis to welcome the Prime Minister, but when I saw that it was merely a parade, I felt it wouldn’t bring enough excitement to the programme.

“Therefore, I suggested that the programme be launched with a race event, which involves real competition with winners and losers,“ he told Bernama here today.

Norfirdaus, who previously won a silver medal in the 2023 SEA Games in Cambodia in the water sports event, explained that the race also serves as an important screening platform in the selection process for the national jet ski team ahead of the prestigious biennial games.

“As of today, over 20 jet skis have registered, not only from Perak but also from Kuala Lumpur, Johor and Terengganu.

“This is also part of their preparation to perform or qualify for selection to represent the country at the SEA Games in Bangkok,“ said Norfirdaus, who will also participate in the upcoming qualifying event in Thailand.

The competition is scheduled to take place over two days on Saturday and Sunday, featuring three main categories: 4 Stroke Roundbound Open, 4 Stroke Endurance Open, and 1100 Roundbound Open. Each race consists of 15 laps over an 800-metre course, lasting about 20 minutes.

To ensure the safety of participants and spectators, Norfirdaus said five marshal jet skis will be deployed in cooperation with the Marine Police to ensure smooth operations throughout the two-day event.

Interestingly, this year’s event also revives old memories as Lumut Waterfront previously hosted a jet ski race during the Lumut Water Festival in 1997.

“Actually, the last time this competition was held at this same site was in 1997, during the reign of the late Sultan of Perak, Sultan Azlan Shah. So, holding it again today brings back memories of jet ski racing in Lumut.

“So now I’m trying to revive this sport and reintroduce it to the public,“ Norfirdaus said.

He also hopes the presence of visitors at PMR 2025 will open the public’s eyes to the potential of jet skiing in Malaysia and highlight the capability of local athletes to compete internationally.

“My hope is that the public will recognise Malaysia’s potential in jet skiing, on par with regional countries like Thailand,“ he said.