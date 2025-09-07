Two dead, one seriously injured in Kepala Batas road crash

KEPALA BATAS: Two drivers died and one passenger sustained serious injuries following a collision between two vehicles on Jalan Shah Bandar in Taman Bertam Perdana.

Penang Fire and Rescue Department assistant director John Sagun Francis identified the deceased as Perodua Myvi driver Tan Kwang Sin, 56, and Proton Iswara driver Muhamad Haziq Adnan, 22.

The Bertam Fire and Rescue Station received an emergency call at 6.22 pm and dispatched fire engines to the accident scene.

Rescue personnel successfully extricated all victims from the front seats of both vehicles within thirty minutes.

Medical personnel from the Ministry of Health pronounced the Myvi driver dead at the scene, with his body subsequently transported to Kepala Batas Hospital.

Muhamad Haziq succumbed to his severe injuries during treatment at the same hospital despite medical efforts.

The female passenger traveling in the Myvi suffered serious injuries including a fractured left arm in the collision.

John Sagun Francis confirmed these details in an official statement released tonight regarding the tragic incident. – Bernama