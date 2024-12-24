KOTA BHARU: The Malaysian Army (TDM), through the 2nd Infantry Division, arrested two Indian nationals last Sunday as they tried to cross Sungai Golok heading towards Thailand.

In a statement today, the 2nd Infantry Division said that the incident took place around 10.15 pm during a patrol by the operation team in the Area of Responsibility of the 8th Infantry Brigade.

“The patrolling team found three men on the bank of Sungai Golok in Malaysia, attempting to cross towards Thailand.

“When arrested, one of them managed to escape by crossing Sungai Golok into Thailand, while the other two were unable to flee as they were carrying suitcases and personal belongings,” said the statement.

The two arrested men claimed that they wanted to return to India through Thailand and that the man who escaped was believed to be the agent who arranged their trip.

Further checks revealed that the two men possessed Indian international passports, valid until 2028, and had entered Malaysia in 2022 through a legal entry point using tourist visas.

“Also found were several mobile phones and watches of various brands, along with Indian and Malaysian currency, with the total seizure amounting to RM4,746. These items have been handed over to the Tanah Merah district police headquarters for further action,” said the statement.