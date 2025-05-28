Two friends claim trial to robbing six convenience stores

KOTA BHARU: Two friends pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to charges of robbing six convenience stores early this month in the Pengkalan Chepa and Kota Bharu areas.

Muhammad Zulhusni Irfan Mohamed, 20, a person with disabilities (PWD), and Mohammad Lukman Akiff Mohamed, 28, were accused of gang robbery on six male store workers, aged between 21 and 31, involving cash amounting to RM1,211.30.

They were accused of these offences at six convenience stores around the city including in Pengkalan Chepa between 3.30 am and 6.10 am, on May 10 and 11. The charges were framed under Section 395 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum prison sentence of 20 years and whipping, if convicted.

Both men also claimed trial to attempting to rob a male worker, aged 24, of a convenience store in Jalan Sultan Ibrahim here at 6 am on May 12.

The charge, framed under Section 393 of the Penal Code, was read together with Section 34 of the same code, which provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah did not allow bail for both defendants and set June 29 for the case mention.

Meanwhile, at the Magistrate’s Court here, Muhammad Zulhusni pleaded not guilty to the charge of possessing a fake pistol on Jalan Sultanah Zainab here at 6.45 am on May 12.

He was charged under Section 36 (1) of the Arms Act 1960, which carries a maximum prison sentence of one year or a fine not exceeding RM5,000, or both, upon conviction.

Magistrate Rais Imran Hamid granted bail of RM5,000 and set June 29 for the case mention.