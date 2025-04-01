PETALING JAYA: Two people who were in critical condition following the PinkFish Countdown 2024 concert which saw four others tragically lose their lives, have regained consciousness.

According to New Straits Times, Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan confirmed the update, stating, “We were informed by the hospital that both individuals have regained consciousness but remain weak.”

They were receiving treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) at University Malaya Medical Centre (UMMC).

In the aftermath of the incident, the police recorded statements from 15 individuals, including the concert organiser and friends of the seven affected attendees.

Initial investigations revealed that the four deceased individuals and three hospitalised attendees had reportedly consumed ecstasy, a popular party drug.

He noted that all seven displayed similar symptoms and were part of separate groups at the concert. Some attended the event with friends and others with family.

The deaths, which included two women aged between 20 and 40, were reported to the police by UMMC on New Year’s Day.

