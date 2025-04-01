KUALA SELANGOR: The Selangor government will review its concert guidelines to prevent drug abuse-related deaths from recurring at such events.

State Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship Committee chairman Mohd Najwan Halimi said he would discuss the matter with the State Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim to address the issue.

“We deeply regret the recent tragic deaths. However, we trust that the authorities have conducted thorough investigations and lauded the move by the police to temporarily suspend the approval of permits for concerts.

“Our goal is to prevent such incidents from happening again,“ he said in his speech at the Selangor MADANI Youth Tour Carnival 2024 Series 3 at Pantai Remis, Jeram.

Yesterday, Selangor Police Chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan was reported as saying that the state police have temporarily suspended the approval of permits for concerts until investigations into the deaths of four individuals who attended the Pinkfish Concert in Bandar Sunway, Subang Jaya, are completed.

Najwan also expressed hope that concert organisers will thoroughly evaluate the effectiveness of their implementation methods, particularly regarding the prevention of prohibited substances entering or being used at such events.