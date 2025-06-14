MELAKA: Two employees at 24-hour convenience stores were injured in separate incidents involving robbery and attempted robbery here early this morning.

In a statement, Melaka Tengah police chief ACP Christopher Patit said the first incident occurred at around 4.40 am in Taman Sin Hoe, Bukit Baru. A 20-year-old worker, who was alone at the time, sustained head injuries after being struck with a suspected baseball bat wrapped in black cloth.

The attacker, described as wearing a helmet and face mask, approached the counter asking for an RM50 e-wallet top-up before grabbing the cash drawer. A struggle ensued, during which the victim was assaulted. The suspect fled with approximately RM300.

The victim was taken to Melaka Hospital and is in stable condition.

In the second incident, around the same time in Saujana Puri, Bukit Katil, a man dressed as a food delivery rider entered another store and also requested an e-wallet top-up.

“When the 31-year-old cashier attempted to return the change, the suspect reached into the cash drawer. The victim intervened and was struck on the wrist with a metal object, believed to be part of a tripod,” said Christopher.

The suspect fled on a Yamaha LC motorcycle with a food delivery box. No money was taken, though the employee sustained minor injuries.

Both cases are being investigated under Section 394 of the Penal Code for causing hurt in the course of committing robbery.