Two killed in crash involving car and four motorcycles

KLUANG: Two motorcyclists were killed in an accident involving a Nissan Serena and four motorcycles at Kilometre 84, Jalan Kota Tinggi - Kluang, here, early today.

Kluang district police chief ACP Bahrin Mohd Noh identified the victims in the 12.45 am crash as Arif Zaidi Zainurrizam, 20, and Nur Azreen Najwa Roslan, 25. They died at the scene due to severe head and body injuries.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the Nissan Serena, driven by a 48-year-old man, was from Kluang and heading towards Kota Tinggi, while the four motorcyclists were travelling in the opposite direction.

“One of the motorcycles is believed to have veered into the opposite lane and collided with the Nissan Serena, while another motorcycle grazed a motorcycle travelling in the same direction, causing it to lose control and crash into the right lane towards Kluang.

“As a result of the accident, two victims died at the scene,” he said in a statement today, adding that further investigations are ongoing.

Bahrin said two other motorcyclists, aged 17 and 16, sustained minor injuries, while the car driver was unharmed.

The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.