Two lorry attendants killed in Pan Borneo Highway crash

BINTULU: Two lorry attendants were killed and the driver was injured after their lorry skidded and crashed at KM16 of the Pan Borneo Highway along the Bintulu-Miri route today.

A spokesman of the Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department’s operations centre said the lorry attendants died on the spot after being pinned to their seats in the fertiliser-laden lorry.

The driver was rescued by members of the public and sent to Bintulu Hospital before the arrival of firemen at the scene.

“One of the deceased has been identified as Christon Naim, 31. The identities of the second attendant and the driver have yet to be confirmed,” the spokesman said when contacted.

He said they dispatched 10 personnel and a fire engine from the Bintulu fire and rescue station to the scene after receiving an emergency call at 10.04 am.