12-year-old girl dies in tragic PLUS expressway crash near Jasin

JASIN: A 12-year-old girl lost her life in a devastating accident on the North-South Expressway (PLUS) near Jasin this morning.

The victim, identified as Iris Sofea Mohamed Siddiq Khan, was ejected from her family’s vehicle after a tyre burst, leading to a fatal collision.

According to Jasin police chief Supt Mohamad Rusli Mat, the incident occurred around 8 am at KM 189.1 of the southbound PLUS expressway.

The Toyota Vellfire, driven by Iris Sofea’s father, Mohamed Siddiq Khan, 36, suffered a front right tyre blowout, causing the driver to lose control. The vehicle then crashed into the road divider.

The impact flung Iris Sofea into the opposite lane, where she was struck by an oncoming Honda City.

She sustained severe head injuries and died at the scene. Her body was taken to Jasin Hospital for a post-mortem.

Seven other family members, including her mother, grandparents, and four siblings aged between four and 11, suffered various injuries.

They were transported to Jasin Hospital and Melaka Hospital for treatment.

Both drivers—the 36-year-old father and the 30-year-old woman driving the Honda City—escaped unharmed.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Authorities urge witnesses or those with information to contact Insp Mohd Izzuwan Jafri at 019-724 2479 or the Jasin district police traffic complaint counter at 06-529 2222 (ext. 260).