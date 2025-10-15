Two Myanmar men arrested for murder of fellow countryman in Cameron Highlands

CAMERON HIGHLANDS: Two Myanmar men have been arrested for allegedly stabbing their fellow countryman to death in Tringkap.

The suspects, aged 21 and 23, were arrested at 12.05 am on Tuesday near the crime scene.

Cameron Highlands district police chief Supt Azri Ramli said police learned of the stabbing at about 11.54 pm on Monday.

“The victim, 50, was found unconscious covered in blood, while his wife was injured in the head,“ he said in a statement.

Police seized several weapons during the arrest, including two knives and a steel rod.

The victim was taken to Sultanah Hajah Kalsom Hospital in Tanah Rata where he was pronounced dead.

A subsequent autopsy at Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital’s forensics unit revealed the cause of death was a severed carotid artery.

The forensics team found several wounds to the neck, head, chin, right cheek and under the victim’s right ear from a sharp object.

A five-centimetre slash was also found along the abdomen.

Both suspects have been taken to court to be remanded under Section 117 of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The case is being investigated under Section 302 of the Penal Code for murder. – Bernama