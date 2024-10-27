Two nabbed over alleged dumping of pig’s head at Kajang food stall

KUALA LUMPUR: Two men have been arrested to assist in the investigation into the incident in which a pig’s head was found dumped at a roti canai stall in Bandar Teknologi Kajang near here on Oct 11.

Kajang district police chief ACP Naazron Abdul Yusof said the two local men, aged 35 and 51, were detained on Oct 15.

He said the arrests were made following a police report filed by the 18-year-old owner of the stall at 7.30 pm on Oct 11.

Naazron said according to the report, the complainant was checking the closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage of his stall when he spotted two unidentified individuals in black shirts and black and red helmets entering his stall.

“They then placed a pig’s head on the complainant’s cabinet and roti canai counter,” he said in a statement today.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media since yesterday.

Naazron said the motive behind the incident was still under investigation and urged anyone with information to come forward to the nearest police station or call investigating officer Sergeant Ahmad Faizal Hasan at 019-769192.