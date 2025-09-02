Two women plead not guilty to RM75,000 condo JMB CBT charges

KUALA LUMPUR: Two single mothers pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court to criminal breach of trust charges involving more than 75,000 ringgit belonging to a condominium joint management body.

Nurliyana Amirah Zulkifli and Nuradila Razali were charged in their former capacities as administrator and assistant administrator respectively.

They are accused of misappropriating 75,776 ringgit and 20 sen in cash collections from residents entrusted to them for asset and financial management.

The alleged offence occurred between 17 January and 17 August 2022 at the JMB office in Jalan Bemban, off Jalan Ampang.

They were charged under Section 408 of the Penal Code which carries a jail term of one to 14 years with caning and a fine upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nidzuwan Abdul Latip did not offer bail on grounds that the offence is non-bailable but proposed 20,000 ringgit bail with one surety each if the court granted it.

Defence counsels Nik Mohamed Ikhwan Nik Mahamud and Anasuha Atiqah Mat Saidi appealed for lower bail citing their clients’ status as single mothers and sole breadwinners.

Judge Azrul Darus allowed bail at 5,000 ringgit with one surety each and ordered the accused to report monthly until case conclusion.

The judge fixed 27 October for case mention. – Bernama