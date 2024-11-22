UM’s contributions in education and research drive ASEAN progress - To Lam

KUALA LUMPUR: General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, To Lam today acknowledged and commended Universiti Malaya’s (UM) outstanding contributions to education and research while delivering transformative benefits across the ASEAN region.

In his public lecture at UM Asia-Europe Institute here today, To Lam highlighted the university’s role in advancing regional development through various fields, including technology, medicine, environmental science and international studies.

“UM has served as a leading hub of knowledge within the ASEAN community, so it is no surprise that more students from Vietnam and other nations are choosing to study and conduct research here,” he said.

He also noted that UM’s development and triumph reflect Malaysia’s broader success since gaining independence nearly seven decades ago.

“Your nation has emerged as a quintessential example of dynamism and innovation, underpinned by a diverse, sustainable, and promising economy. Transitioning from an agrarian-based economy, Malaysia has undergone a remarkable transformation into a hub of industry, commerce, and finance both regionally and globally,” he said.

Lam also commended Malaysia’s successes in sectors such as oil and gas, electronics, services and tourism, describing them as a source of inspiration for ASEAN countries, including Vietnam.

“Our admiration extends beyond your current accomplishments to the visionary strategies and plans that the Malaysian Government is proposing and implementing,” he said.

The public lecture, attended by approximately 200 participants, was part of Lam’s programmes during his visit to Malaysia’s oldest university.

Meanwhile, UM Vice Chancellor Prof Datuk Seri Ir Dr Noor Azuan Abu Osman, in his welcoming remarks, expressed the university’s commitment to fostering deeper collaboration between Malaysia and Vietnam.

“UM is eager to play a pivotal role in this relationship, acting as a bridge for shared knowledge, research, and innovation. This visit and public lecture today hold special significance as it represents the strengthening of ties not only between two nations but also between academic and cultural institutions,” he said.

Noor Azuan also shared the university’s proposal to establish a Vietnam-Universiti Malaya Centre for Economic Sustainability and Culture, a platform aimed at promoting cooperation in critical areas for mutual benefit.

Lam, accompanied by his spouse, Ngo Phuong Ly, and his delegation arrived here yesterday for a three-day working visit. This is his inaugural visit to Malaysia since elected as head of the Communist Party of Vietnam last August.