UMK trains over 1,000 participants in AI technology initiatives

KOTA BHARU: More than 1,000 participants have been trained in Artificial Intelligence technology by Universiti Malaysia Kelantan.

The participants included students, university staff, and industry professionals.

UMK vice-chancellor Datuk Prof Dr Arham Abdullah said the university is aligning with global trends by integrating AI as a key catalyst.

He stated this ensures UMK remains relevant, dynamic, and competitive in a technology-driven world.

In support of AI implementation, UMK has launched four strategic initiatives to strengthen its academic ecosystem.

“One of the initiatives is the Academic Analytics Dashboard TNCAA, a data-driven intelligent platform,” he said.

This platform comprehensively integrates UMK’s academic information covering staff, administration, and students.

Other initiatives include the Micro Credential 2.0 platform offering field-based learning packages.

The Academic Advisor Module and Postgraduate Supervision Module were also introduced to enhance supervisor competencies.

Arham said UMK is exploring a new education horizon through synergy between human and machine intelligence.

This approach aims to be more inclusive, innovative, and competitive.

He emphasised that UMK is not merely a passive technology user but a proactive change catalyst.

This is achieved through the establishment of the Institute for Artificial Intelligence and Big Data.

“Through this institute, UMK is spearheading various research, development and training programmes in AI,” he added.

Programmes also cover machine learning and deep learning.

Arham noted that AI-based digital platforms allow students easy access to online learning materials.

Students can seek solutions and guidance through intelligent chatbots anytime, anywhere.

“This approach can enhance the effectiveness of self-directed learning,” he said.

It also expands access to more inclusive education and tailors teaching strategies for greater impact.

With mastery of this technology, UMK aims to shape a new generation for the Fifth Industrial Revolution.

This generation will be knowledgeable, competitive, creative, humane, and technologically wise. – Bernama