Umno Tangga Batu division seeks mandate to contest parliamentary seat

MELAKA: The Umno Tangga Batu Division today approved a motion for the party to be given the mandate to contest the Tangga Batu parliamentary seat in the next general election.

Its leader Datuk Rais Yasin said taking into account the history and composition of the voters, Umno is seen as having a bright chance to reclaim the seat currently held by a Perikatan Nasional representative.

“We appeal for the Tangga Batu parliamentary seat to be returned to Umno. This request is relevant based on the demographics of Tangga Batu parliamentary voters, which consist of 85,000 Malay voters out of a total of 120,000 registered voters.

“More uniquely, we have almost 10,000 military voters because this area is home to several main camps, namely Terendak Camp, Para Camp and Sungai Udang Camp. So we hope that Umno and Barisan Nasional (BN) leadership can see the matter and approve our request,“ he said here today.

He told reporters after the opening of the Umno Tangga Batu Division Delegates Meeting 2025 by vice president Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani at the Sungai Udang Prison Complex Hall, which was also attended by Melaka Umno Liaison Committee chairman Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh.

In the 15th general election (GE15) in 2022, BN through its candidate Datuk Lim Ban Hong from MCA lost in a five-cornered contest. - Bernama