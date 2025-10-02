UMNO urges nations to condemn Israel over flotilla activists detention

BANGI: UMNO has called on all countries with diplomatic ties to Israel to strongly condemn the Zionist regime’s detention of Global Sumud Flotilla activists who were delivering humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Its secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said the GSF volunteers were unarmed and carried only food, medicine, and baby formula supplies urgently needed by the people of Gaza.

“We urge all nations that maintain relations or are seen as allies of Israel to denounce this act of cruelty, as it clearly violates international law and fundamental humanitarian principles,“ he said after attending the MARA Junior Science College Excellence Awards ceremony here today.

He added that the matter would be raised during its Supreme Council meeting tomorrow.

Meanwhile, the Sumud Nusantara Command Centre confirmed that 15 Malaysians have been detained after their vessel was intercepted by Israeli forces in international waters.

The GSF comprises more than 500 activists from 44 countries, among them climate activist Greta Thunberg, Hollywood actress Susan Sarandon, and Mandla Mandela, the grandson of Nelson Mandela.

The flotilla is sailing to Gaza as a show of solidarity and to challenge Israel’s blockade. – Bernama