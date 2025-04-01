KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO will not proceed with the solidarity gathering for former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak scheduled for this Monday at the Palace of Justice, Putrajaya, said its secretary-general Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki.

He said the decision was in line with the principle of upholding the order of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding applications for pardon or reduction of sentence for prisoners as well as the directive from the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Razarudin Husain for the public to refrain from joining any rallies related to the issue.

“UMNO respects the decree of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong regarding the prerogative powers under Articles 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution to grant pardons, deferment of sentence and relief for any offences committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan, and Putrajaya,“ he said in a statement yesterday.

He said as a party that advocates for and defends the Malay Rulers’ Institution as enshrined in its party constitution, UMNO always prioritises and holds the Yang di-Pertuan Agong in the highest regard, adding that the party will never disregard the Constitution and will continue to respect all rules and laws.

“UMNO humbly acknowledges and complies with His Majesty’s decree to respect the prerogative powers of the Yang di-Pertuan Agong and to follow the established legal channels by submitting an appeal on behalf of Datuk Seri Najib Razak, who has contributed greatly to the people and the nation.

At the same time, he said UMNO has full confidence in the compassion and wisdom of the King in granting justice to Najib.

He also expressed appreciation for UMNO members for showing a strong commitment to offering moral support even though there was no official directive from party headquarters.

It is believed that the solidarity gathering was meant for UMNO members to show their support for Najib, the party’s former president. A letter from PAS instructing its members to join the rally had also gone viral.

Istana Negara, in a statement today, stated that applications for a pardon or remission of a sentence must be submitted by the prisoner concerned for consideration by the Pardons Board, chaired by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong.

It said the provision under Article 42(1) and (2) of the Federal Constitution grants the Yang di-Pertuan Agong the power to grant pardons, reprieves and respites for offences committed within the Federal Territories of Kuala Lumpur, Labuan and Putrajaya.

The IGP has also advised the public not to join any rallies and reminded them to respect the Yang di-Pertuan Agong’s prerogative powers.