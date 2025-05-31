MAKKAH: The irresponsible act of certain individuals or agents offering Mujamalah visas without valid authentication is haram (unlawful) from the Shariah perspective and contrary to Islamic teachings, said the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar.

He stated that deceiving others for personal gain is a clear form of fraud and should not be taken lightly by society, especially by Muslims.

“Any party that attempts to defraud others has committed an act clearly prohibited by religion,“ he said at a press conference at the Tabung Haji (TH) Headquarters here today.

Yesterday, the acting director of the Bukit Aman Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID), Datuk Seri Muhammed Hasbullah Ali, reminded the public to be more cautious when purchasing Hajj pilgrimage packages following Saudi Arabia’s move to tighten the issuance of Mujamalah visas to Malaysian citizens.

Mohd Na’im said that the offering of Mujamalah visas by unauthorised parties not only violates national laws but also leads to the illegal appropriation of others’ rights.

“This is a form of exploitation that takes advantage of some people’s desire to perform Hajj or Umrah, ultimately leading them to be defrauded, and this act is oppression and carries a great sin in the eyes of religion,“ he said.

Therefore, Mohd Na’im advised the public to be more careful and not to be easily swayed by sweet promises from individuals or agents who do not have official authorisation from the authorities.

In the same vein, Mohd Na’im said the government welcomed Saudi Arabia’s move to tighten controls at all borders and entry points to Masjidil Haram in an effort to curb the entry of individuals without valid Hajj visas.

He also reminded Malaysian pilgrims to always adhere to all regulations set by the Saudi Arabian Government, including wearing the Nusuk Card and identity wristbands to ensure the smooth performance of their worship and personal safety throughout their stay in the Holy Land.

“Pilgrims are also reminded not to engage in any activities that could violate local laws, including participating in unauthorised gatherings or recording sensitive content in restricted areas to avoid any action from the Saudi Arabian authorities,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Mohd Na’im said the last flight carrying Malaysian pilgrims for this season is scheduled to arrive tomorrow (June 1) at 10.20 am local time.