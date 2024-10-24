Unemployed man charged with robbing four women

KUALA LUMPUR: An unemployed man pleaded not guilty in three Sessions Courts here today to four counts of robbing four women between February and October this year.

In the court before Judge Egusra Ali, M. Thanabalan, 38, was charged with snatching a handbag belonging to a 78-year-old woman, causing injury to the victim at Jalan Limau, Bangsar Brickfields here at 7.30 am last Oct 7.

In the court before Judge Siti Shakirah Mohtarudin, he was charged with robbing Nurfarah Hazwani Ahmad Zaidi, 29, of RM3,500 near Bank Rakyat, Brickfields at 7.40 am on Feb 12.

Both charges are framed under Section 394 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 20 years and can be fined or whipped, upon conviction.

The other two charges were read out before Judge Norina Zainol Abidin.

On the first count, Thanabalan was charged with robbing 20-year-old Rebecca Matthews, a local, of personal belongings, including an iPad, debit card and cash resulting in a loss of RM3,000 in front of a petrol station in Jalan Tun Sambanthan, Brickfields here at 6.15 am last Oct 7.

He was also charged with robbing a Korean woman, Lee Hyeonjoo, of RM885 near a condominium in Brickfields here at 6.50 am, last March 18.

Both charges are framed under Section 392 of the Penal Code which provides imprisonment for up to 14 years and a fine or whipping if convicted.

No bail was allowed and the courts set Nov 25 and 28 for mention for submission of documents.

The prosecution was handled by deputy public prosecutors Nadia Eleena Jamaluddin Akbal, Nidzuwan Abd Latip and Joshua Tee Yee Khuan while the accused was unrepresented.